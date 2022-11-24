PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,987. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.