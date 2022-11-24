Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Issued By Zacks Research

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

NYSE ABBV opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 260,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

