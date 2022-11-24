Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Boosted by Analyst

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

NYSE HRI opened at $132.09 on Thursday. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $194.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $5,279,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

