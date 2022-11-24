Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $102.91.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.