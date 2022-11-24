Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Lowered by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Nordstrom Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

