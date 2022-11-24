Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $146.20 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $151.77. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

