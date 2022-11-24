QUASA Tops 1-Day Volume of $137,327.11 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $99.34 million and $137,327.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,551.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00238070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129019 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,835.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.