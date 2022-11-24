Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.07

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.07 and traded as high as C$27.27. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.27, with a volume of 834 shares traded.

Quebecor Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

About Quebecor

(Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.