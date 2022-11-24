Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Hits $4.87 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.01829425 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012973 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00033565 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00044319 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.01728679 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.