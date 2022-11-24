Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,933 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Universal Display worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.74. 249,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,513. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.