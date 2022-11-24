Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 102,975 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,975 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of EQT worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 107,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EQT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

