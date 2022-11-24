Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 166,517 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166,517 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 576,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.96. 2,362,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,956. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.