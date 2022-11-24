Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 21,620 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.58. 1,386,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,907. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $264.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.36.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

