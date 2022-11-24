Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,759 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Activity

Ovintiv Price Performance

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 2,442,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

