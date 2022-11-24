Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,557 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,637. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.