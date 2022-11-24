Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

10/12/2022 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 1,874,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Get EnLink Midstream LLC alerts:

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.