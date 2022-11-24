Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

11/14/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

