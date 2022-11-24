Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was given a new $83.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $102.00.

11/22/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $85.00.

11/18/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00.

11/16/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $125.00 to $100.00.

11/9/2022 – Zoom Video Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

10/11/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

10/7/2022 – Zoom Video Communications was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $295.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 4,938,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,229. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $235.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

