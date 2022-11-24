ReddCoin Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $4,447.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

