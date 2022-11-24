Reef (REEF) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $61.70 million and $22.36 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009366 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.06 or 0.08570406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00483012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,642,252,303 coins and its circulating supply is 20,642,252,003 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

