Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $735.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $726.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

