Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Renault Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.21 ($33.89) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.98 and a 200 day moving average of €27.98. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

