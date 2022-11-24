renBTC Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $16,444.16 or 0.99523435 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.