Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.89 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Request has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $87.36 million and $14.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,502.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010513 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00236668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0891398 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,774,918.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

