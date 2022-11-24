Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.49 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $91.49 million and $13.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0891398 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,774,918.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

