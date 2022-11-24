Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Calfrac Well Services (CFWFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS: CFWFF):

11/23/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50.

11/3/2022 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 3.2 %

CFWFF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

