Revain (REV) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Revain has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $237,070.92 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.
Revain Token Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.