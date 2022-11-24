RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGCO stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

