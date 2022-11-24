RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGCO stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -0.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
