Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNMBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($244.90) to €265.00 ($270.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.33.

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

