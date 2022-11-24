Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 50100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

About Riverside Resources

(Get Rating)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.