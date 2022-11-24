Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) a $130.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.07.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.