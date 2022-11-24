S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. KnowBe4 makes up 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.12% of KnowBe4 worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler downgraded KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 533,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $290,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KnowBe4 news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,149 shares of company stock worth $11,973,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

