Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.83

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $24.25. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 1,204 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

