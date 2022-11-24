SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $3,265,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 306,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 151,418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

