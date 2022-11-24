SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
