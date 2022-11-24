Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.19 ($0.18), with a volume of 1931264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.70 ($0.19).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.51 million and a P/E ratio of 117.69.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

