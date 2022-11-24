Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SA stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 809,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

