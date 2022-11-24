Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 460,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,262. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.