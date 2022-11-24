Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

