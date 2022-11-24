Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 28th

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 28th.
Secoo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 160,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
About Secoo
