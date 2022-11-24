Secret Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $13,228.72 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00515551 USD and is up 14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,544.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

