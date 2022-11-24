Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Purchases £42,294.21 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown bought 604,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £42,294.21 ($50,010.89).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Brown purchased 1,050,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($74,494.50).

On Wednesday, November 16th, Michael Brown purchased 250,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £1,650,000 ($1,951,046.47).

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Brown purchased 700,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £4,760,000 ($5,628,473.45).

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,700,861.30).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

SEE opened at GBX 6.91 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.68. Seeing Machines Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.76 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £287.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.