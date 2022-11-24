Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Trading Down 3.9%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 223,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 777,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Selina Hospitality Stock Up 1.3 %
About Selina Hospitality
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. The company offers accommodation solutions, including luxury lofts to comfortable suites, micro-rooms, and hammocks that suit high-end travelers, backpackers, solo explorers, and groups. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents.
