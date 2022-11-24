ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Trimmed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.62.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

