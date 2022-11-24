ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $98,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

NOW traded up $9.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.37. 1,041,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $679.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.