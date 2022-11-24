Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Institutional Trading of Shell Midstream Partners

About Shell Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after buying an additional 3,103,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,910,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 415.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,993,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 169.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,650,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,716,000 after buying an additional 2,293,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.