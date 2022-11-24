Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 10.05 ($0.12) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.90 ($0.27). The company has a market cap of £11.15 million and a P/E ratio of 94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

