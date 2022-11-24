Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
Shares of SENX opened at GBX 10.05 ($0.12) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 22.90 ($0.27). The company has a market cap of £11.15 million and a P/E ratio of 94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Serinus Energy
See Also
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.