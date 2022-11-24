Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) Director James Gregory Davison Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) Director James Gregory Davison sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,496,000 shares in the company, valued at C$52,440.

SSE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.02. 305,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.05.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

