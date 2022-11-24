Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Up 30%

Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) shot up 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Stock Up 30.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.