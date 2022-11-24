Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Sirius Petroleum Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.40. The company has a market cap of £14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.
About Sirius Petroleum
Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
