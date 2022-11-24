Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 123 ($1.45) target price on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.02) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.67.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Insider Activity

About Sirius Real Estate

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($59,418.23). In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($59,418.23). Also, insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.50 ($5,838.36). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 107,250 shares of company stock worth $7,424,750.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

